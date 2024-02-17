Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.44% of Plexus worth $88,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. 101,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,739. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $453,291.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,239.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,453 shares of company stock worth $3,308,100 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

