Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 1,631,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 361,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,382 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169,230 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

