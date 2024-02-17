PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 560,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,744. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,557,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,551,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

