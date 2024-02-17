PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. PPL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.
PPL Trading Up 0.7 %
PPL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. 9,228,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 3,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
