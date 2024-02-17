Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Update

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 16,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,177,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROF
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.