Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Update

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 16,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,177,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

