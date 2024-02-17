Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.99 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $195.99 million and $18.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $10.74 or 0.00020982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,194.83 or 1.00024467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00160030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.57742476 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $14,910,551.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

