Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25. Prothena has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prothena by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Prothena by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Prothena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

