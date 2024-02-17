Qtron Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.68. 2,274,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.34.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.