Quantum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $5.51 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,656.59 or 0.99996718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00162887 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

