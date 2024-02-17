QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $141,188.72

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $141,188.72 and approximately $360.31 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015472 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,545.89 or 0.99961546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00163869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117741 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $178.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

