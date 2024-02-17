Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.62% of Repligen worth $54,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Repligen by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after acquiring an additional 263,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $208.42. The company had a trading volume of 578,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.85. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

View Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.