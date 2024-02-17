Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and traded as low as $14.61. Repsol shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 63,157 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Stock Down 2.4 %

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.3446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

