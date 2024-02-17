Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,584 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 2.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $60,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 129,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,396. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

