Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Achieves $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $20,122.68 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00207082 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21,975.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

