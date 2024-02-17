Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.04. 2,207,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $148.65. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

