Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,390 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 2.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Rogers Communications worth $55,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.65. 365,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,281. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

