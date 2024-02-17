Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.48

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 116150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
