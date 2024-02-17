San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.30% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJT. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SJT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 478,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,586. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,688.45% and a net margin of 97.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.