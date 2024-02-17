Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,090. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

