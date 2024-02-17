Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,317,000 after buying an additional 126,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LLY traded up $24.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $782.06. 5,009,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The company has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $636.56 and its 200-day moving average is $590.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.