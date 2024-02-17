Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,603. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $252.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

