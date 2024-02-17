Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

