Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $231.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.29. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

