Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,810 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 83,455 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 43,228,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,005,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

