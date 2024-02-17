Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 159.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 782,452 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ACHR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 4,226,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,714. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.