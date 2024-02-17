Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,891,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $120.43. 1,025,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,070. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

