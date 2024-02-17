Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices accounts for 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,116,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock worth $31,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 908,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.30 million, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.