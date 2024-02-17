Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 816,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,576. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

