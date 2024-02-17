Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,982,000 after buying an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,455,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 551,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,766,000 after buying an additional 497,297 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,975,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after buying an additional 113,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 1,234,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,601. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

