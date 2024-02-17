Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 454.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Up 1.2 %

MAT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mattel

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.