Short Interest in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Increases By 6.4%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 25,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $28,140.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $934,654.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,644 shares of company stock worth $91,744. 27.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in 23andMe by 113.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in 23andMe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,056,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,791. 23andMe has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $372.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

