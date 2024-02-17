Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Declines By 11.3%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

