Short Interest in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Decreases By 8.2%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,332. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

