Short Interest in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Declines By 9.9%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 608,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,330,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,986,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 1,231,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.