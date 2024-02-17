Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expands By 9.2%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Piper Sandler cut CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareMax Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in CareMax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 539,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 897,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareMax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,365,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 14,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. CareMax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

