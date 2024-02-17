Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expands By 9.2%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Piper Sandler cut CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.
NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 14,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. CareMax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.95.
CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
