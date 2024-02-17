Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expands By 7.7%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 2,458,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 176.69% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Bank of America upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

