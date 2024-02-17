Short Interest in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Drops By 7.9%

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CLMB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $425,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.