Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Expands By 7.0%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 190,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 40,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,892. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

