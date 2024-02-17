Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Grows By 9.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,656. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $462.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,892.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 816,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,892.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,113 shares of company stock worth $151,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CommScope by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363,252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CommScope by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CommScope by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 242,390 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 124,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

