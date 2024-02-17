Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Increases By 10.3%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 21,560,000 shares. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,561 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. 4,645,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,063. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

