Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declines By 6.9%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 12,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,010. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

