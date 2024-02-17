Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Declines By 7.4%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

DY stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,394. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $119.67.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

