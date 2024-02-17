Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Increases By 10.1%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 723,100 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

EGRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 157,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.44. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.