Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Drops By 9.5%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

