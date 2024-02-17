Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Drops By 9.5%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
