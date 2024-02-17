Short Interest in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Drops By 5.1%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

ECPG stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 312,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,066. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

