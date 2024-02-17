Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rises By 10.1%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 45,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 495,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

