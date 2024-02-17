Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Expands By 5.9%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

