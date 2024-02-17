Short Interest in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Decreases By 10.2%

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,937,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

