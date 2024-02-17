Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Expands By 10.6%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 440,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 66,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

