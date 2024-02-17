Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Decreases By 7.2%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Funko alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Funko

Funko Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

FNKO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 254,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,489. The company has a market cap of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Funko by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Funko by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.